Designer garden work to close Maggie’s Forth Valley for two days

Maggie’s Forth Valley will be closed on Thursday and Friday next week to allow award-winning designer Darren Hawkes to create an eye-catching new garden.

The centre’s new feature will include three stone benches from gold medal winning The Linklaters Garden for Maggie’s at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The benches form part of Darren’s wider garden design for the centre, which includes planters, trees and another bench.

Maggie’s Forth Valley Cancer Support Specialist Isobel Young said: “Temporarily closing a centre is never something we do lightly.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we fully expect to be able to welcome centre visitors again on Monday, November 19.

“I am also delighted we are able to share aspects of a RHS Chelsea Garden Gold Medal winning garden with the people of Forth Valley, especially one designed by such an esteemed name as Darren Hawkes.”

Opened last year beside Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital the centre offers support to people living with cancer.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.