Denny woman Abbi gears up for a heartfelt hike in honour of grandad

A young woman from Denny is getting set for a 23-mile charity walk in memory of her grandad Ian, who died after a long battle with heart disease.

Abbi Sneddon (28) decided the best way to pay tribute to him was by taking part in next month’s Kiltwalk in Glasgow, where she’ll be raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

Abbi's late grandad Ian Collier, who passed away last y

Abbi said: “I want to do the Kiltwalk with pride and honour in my Papa’s memory.

“Supporting the BHF is incredibly important to me because without their research my Papa wouldn’t have had the chance to make memories with us a family.

“He was my rock and was always there for us when we needed him.

“I know he would be proud of me - although he’d most likely laugh at the idea of me walking more than 20 miles!“

You may also be interested in:

Police hunt knife man at Dunipace Primary School

Potentially fatal infection risk for Falkirk heart patients

Falkirk Council to close recycling centres - but only on certain days

Ian Collier had his first heart attack when he was just 38.

After suffering a second heart attack, he underwent a double bypass operation, but was later diagnosed with heart failure. He lived with heart disease for more than 20 years, thanks to an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, but sadly his condition worsened in later life and he passed away in June lasy year aged 74.

BHF Scotland is hoping to encourage its biggest ever team of walkers to sign up for Kiltwalk on April 28 , raising money in events across the country in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

Last year, 20,082 walkers helped raise £3.6million for 1,156 charities across Scotland, and A=a 40 per cent top-up by The Hunter Foundation brought the total to more than £5 million.

Laura Stockwell, BHF Scotland fundraising manager for Glasgow and the West of Scotland said: “We are so grateful that Abbi has chosen to support BHF Scotland, helping us raise funds for our life saving research because sadly her family’s story is all too common.

“We have made huge advances but over 17,000 people in Scotland die each year from heart and circulatory diseases and that is why our work is so important”.

For more information about the Kiltwalk, or to register, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk



