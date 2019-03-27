Denny teen spat on and attacked man with metal poles

A Denny teenager spat repeatedly at a family member and hit him with metal poles in an unprovoked attack.

The seventeen-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on February 7, 2019 at his home address by acting aggressively and repeatedly shouting and swearing.

He further pleaded guilty to assaulting the man, believed to be his father, by repeatedly striking him on his body with metal poles and spitting on him.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident happened after two other family members went out to buy some food.

The accused, who was in his bedroom at the time became unhappy and started shouting and swearing.

He then picked up a metal pole and hit the victim on the back of his head to his injury and spat on him “multiple times”.

Depute fiscal Ashley Smith said: “Police were contacted and the accused could be heard shouting and swearing in the background.”

The accused’s defence solicitor described his client as “a very troubled young lad” adding: “He knows he can’t behave this way but he is a very unstable youth.”

The court heard that despite his troubles, the teenager was “well supported” by his family and that they wished to “stand by him”.

Sheriff John Mundy was informed that plans were in the pipeline for the teenager to go on a ten-day residential course in July aimed at helping young offenders.

Sheriff Mundy imposed a Restriction of Liberty order for three months, prohibiting the accused from leaving his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

He said: “This is a direct alternative to a custodial sentence. I am doing this to give you the chance to carry out your community payback order. Please take advantage of this because if you don’t you will end up back here and could go to jail and you really do not want to be there, believe me.”