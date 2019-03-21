Denny’s Carrongrove memorial restored for community

A bronze war memorial commemorating employees of Carrongrove Paper Company who fought in the Great War has been unveiled at Carronbank House in Denny.

The memorial, which dates from 1920, was originally sited in the foyer of the offices of Carrongrove House which at that time served as offices for the paper mill.

The plaque is unique in that it lists all the members of the workforce who served in World War One, not only those who gave their lives but also those employees who served and returned.

At that time the number of male members of staff who enlisted was 46 per cent of the workforce.

Councillor Paul Garner, who played a pivotal role in ensuring the memorial would not be lost to the community, said: “This was one of the first tasks I was asked to assist with when elected and I can honestly say it gives me great pleasure seeing this now finally erected in Carronbank for all the community to see.

“There’s so many well known local names which I’m sure folk will love to see and not only pay tribute to the fallen but indeed relatives who survived while serving their country.

“Personally I’d like to thank Denny and Dunipace Heritage society for asking for my assistance, Jim Colley Jeweller, who painstakingly cleaned away 100 years of grime from the plaque, Falkirk Council for allowing us to site it here and finally to Peter Shepherd of Mactaggart and Mickel, the developers and builders of the site, for his co-operation in ensuring the plaque remains within the community.

John McNally, MP who started the original negotiations regarding the plaque, added: “Being involved in the initial stages

of trying to secure this memorial was something I felt was important for the community and local heritage. The quality and uniqueness of this plaque should be available for all to see and I’m happy its found a new home within the recently refurbished one-stop shop at Carronbank.”

An excerpt from the Falkirk Herald dated July 12, 1920 reads: “This very handsome memorial tablet which serves to mark the services rendered by the employees of Carron Grove Paper Works, was not marked by any formal unveiling. The memorial which is of the finest bronze ... was designed and executed by Mr Archibald Hamilton of Glasgow, and is a beautiful and highly artistic production.”