Denny residents help those stranded on M80 overnight

Many motorists have spent the night in their cars in freezing conditions on the M80.

And some Denny residents have come to their aid providing them with food and hot drinks.

The motorway was gridlocked in two separate locations northbound on Wednesday after accidents caused huge tailbacks.

People were urged to stay in their vehicles and many were forced to spend the night in their cars.

One motorist stuck on the road got in touch with the Herald to express his thanks to Denny residents.

Steve Carrington said: “Wow, the generosity of some people leaves me with a warm feeling, whilst stuck in major traffic on the M80 with snow belting down and flashes of thunder and lightening above local residents of nearby Denny are out and about going the extra mile by providing stranded motorist with tea, hot chocolate and biscuits. God Bless You one & all.”

Services worked throughout the night to try and clear the road so drivers could make their way home.

Most of the vehicles have since been cleared though a few remain stranded in the road after drivers decided to leave them behind.

This morning the M80 remains closed between junction 8 and junction 9.