Denny girl answers MP’s climate change ambassador call

A seven-year-old Denny girl has become a climate change ambassador after answering her local MP’s call for young representatives to help raise awareness about environmental matters.

Cara McQueen from Head of Muir Primary School in Dennyloanhead met Falkirk MP John McNally at Denny Baptist Church where he was hosting the green event.

Proud mum Fiona Arthur, who also attended, said: “Cara is really passionate about helping to care for the environment and about climate change in particular as am I.

“We both have an interest in environmental issues and believe that air should be breathable for all. When I ask Cara how she wants to help climate change she says ‘I want to help others save the world mummy and stop people from littering as it kills the animals’.”

“She really enjoyed meeting Mr McNally and talking over climate change issues and is looking forward to her role as a climate change ambassador.

“She has already told her teachers about her meeting and wants to talk to her fellow pupils after the summer holidays about the issue.

“I am really proud of her for stepping forward for this and taking a stand in something she passionately believes in.”

Cara, who also takes part in the active walking to school initiative and other environmental school projects added: “It was good to meet Mr McNally and talk about climate change as it is a subject I am very passionate about.

“Mr McNally gave me a book called No One Is Too Small To Make A Difference by Greta Thunberg which I have taken into school to show my teachers and other pupils and I am looking forward to further raising awareness about climate change in my school after the summer holidays.”

John McNally MP said: “It was a privilege to meet young climate change ambassador Cara McQueen and see first hand how passionate our youth is about the planet’s welfare. We could all learn from children like her.

“My role as MP is to form a local climate ambassadors group and visit schools and other organisations and nyone who wants to be part of this scheme for their particular interest group would be most welcome.

“Other MPs, plus a variety of specialists, are in agreement that the energy and enthusiasm of our young people should be encouraged therefore we decided to start this local group which will give an important voice to people wanting to share ideas and make a difference to the environment.

“My plan is to follow up on these initial meetings, which I carried out at St Bernadette’s Primary School and Denny Baptist Church, to spread the message to the wider community. Anyone wishing to become a climate change ambassador like Cara should contact Mr McNally’s constituency office in Falkirk on 01324 628001.