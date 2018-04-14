Denny freight chief faces nine year ban for ‘blatant disregard’ of rules on fuel

The boss of a Denny firm which folded owing £1,860,000 has been hit with a nine year ban for illegally using red diesel in vehicles.

Scott McClung (47) was the sole director of SDS Logistics (Bonnybridge) Limited, a company registered as freight transport by road, based in Leslie Park.

The company ceased trading on August 15, 2016, when it was placed into liquidation with outstanding debts of £1,860,934.

An investigation by the Insolvency Service following the liquidation found that between May 2014 and April 2016, SDS Logistics misused close to 1.7 million litres (approximately 1,688,648 litres) of rebated Gasoil, otherwise known as red diesel, in their road vehicles.

Gasoil is a rebated fuel which is dyed red for identification purposes.

It can be used in registered agricultural or construction vehicles, such as tractors, excavators, cranes and some other non-road applications such as boats, and carries a significantly reduced tax levy compared to Derv, the white diesel fuel used in ordinary road vehicles.

But it is illegal to use red diesel in vehicles registered for and used on public roads.

SDS Logistics’ misuse of the fuel was first detected when HMRC officials visited SDS Logistics’ premises in April 2016 and found four vehicles had been misusing red diesel.

HM Revenue & Customs levied an excise duty of £790,456 and a penalty of £553,210, but SDS Logistics failed to pay - leading to its liquidation.

In February this year Mr McClung gave a disqualification undertaking to the Insolvency Service, which was accepted and will be effective until 2027.

Robert Clarke, Investigations Group Leader at the Insolvency Service, said: “The substantial period of this disqualification reflects the fact this director put his financial interests above all else in taking advantage of this subsidised fuel.

“The majority of similar businesses pay the proper duty on the fuel they use, and carry that legitimate cost within their trading strategy.

“This was a blatant disregard by a director to obtain an unfair competitive advantage”.