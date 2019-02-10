Denny author pens eerie tale of ‘ghosts from the future’

Suppose “ghosts” weren’t the spirits of the departed, but sightseers from the remote future?

That is the fascinating science fiction basis of “Turning the Hourglass”, the debut novel from former Denny High English teacher Matthew Keeley.

He is delighted that after the sort of difficulties most first time authors experience getting into print he has clinched a deal with publisher Black Rose Writing, and his book goes live - print and e-version - on April 25.

Matthew, who before teaching studied in Falkirk for five years, says his scientific take on a phenomenon most associate with the supernatural made for a stimulating creative writing experience.

“People assume ghosts are spirits of the dead, but what if there were another totally different explanation?” he wonders.

In his book people keen to study the past are able to time-travel “back” to our modern-day present, and if glimpsed are assumed to be “ghosts”.

But of course even with the most advanced scientific help we can imagine nothing is ever straightforward, as the unusual plot unfolds.

Matthew has already completed a second novel, which has “nothing to do with science fiction”, and will be organising its publication once his all-important first book is released.