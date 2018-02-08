Denny army officer repatriated

A Denny army officer, who died in an incident in Iraq last month, has been repatriated.

The body of Captain Dean Sprouting was flown into RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire today (Thursday).

The repatriation of Captain Dean Sprouting at RAF Brize Norton. Photograph: Sergeant Donald Todd / MoD Crown Copyright

The officer, who was married with two children, died in an incident at the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on Wednesday, January 31.

He was with the Adjutant General’s Corps, serving with the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday (Wednesday), Theresa May said: “I know the whole House will join me in paying tribute to Captain Dean Sprouting, who died in a road traffic accident in Iraq on January 31.

“His death was not the result of enemy activity.

“I know that Members in all parts of the House will want to join me in offering condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”