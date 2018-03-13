Dennis the Menace and Gnasher visit The Kelpies for merchandise range

Comic favourites Dennis and Gnasher have been captured in an extra-special comic strip visiting The Kelpies.

Renowned Beano artist David Sutherland, who has been drawing Dennis the Menace and The Bash Street Kids for more than 55 years, has created the all-new artwork which sees the duo creating 100ft effigies of themselves next to the 30 metre high horse head sculptures.

The new illustrations were inspired by David’s trip to the Falkirk landmark, designed by his friend, sculptor Andy Scott.

And the new comic strip will feature on a range of merchandise that will be available to purchase from Saturday, March 17.

The launch of the Beano X Kelpies product range coincides with the anniversary of Dennis’ first appearance in print, in issue 452 of Beano on March 17, 1951.

David, who was responsible for The Bash Street Kids and Dennis the Menace from 1970 to 1998, gifted the bespoke comic strip to Andy Scott after they visited The Kelpies together.

Andy said: “I’m delighted to see the wonderful engineering adaptation of The Kelpies by those other Scottish icons, Dennis and Gnasher.

“On a personal level, I’ve known their artist David Sutherland for many years and visited The Kelpies with him and his family a couple of years ago.

“Dennis and Gnasher have brought smiles to the faces of generations of youngsters, myself included when I was aboy, and it’s a real pleasure to see their unique sense of mischief so skilfully brought to life with The Kelpies.

“We’re delighted to work with David and Beano Studios, to bring this range of merchandise to the public and hope they add a new light-hearted dimension to the visitor’s experience when visiting The Kelpies.”

The renowned Beano artist said: “I have long been an admirer of Andy’s work and have seen many sculptures fashioned by his hands – then along came The Kelpies.

“Seeing these iconic sculptures first-hand was an incredible experience and it felt almost as though they had come to life.

“Each time I draw Dennis and Gnasher they also take on a life of their own.

“In this instance, Dennis and Gnasher decided to steal a little of Andrew’s fame, by helping themselves to a few bus panels and they created their own sculptures.

“I feel they did a good job, not to outdo Andy’s sculptures, but to keep The Kelpies company!

“Andy is a dear friend of mine and I’m thrilled that we’re able to work together to release a limited range of merchandise for fans of both Beano and The Kelpies to enjoy.”

To celebrate the launch there will be a limited edition 48 prints of the artwork, signed by both artists, available to buy at the Helix Visitor Centre and Falkirk Wheel’s shop.

The Beano X Kelpies range will be available to buy from Saturday from the Falkirk Wheel shop, the Helix Visitor Centre, The Horsebox Cafe and Gift Shop at The Kelpies and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Shop in Glasgow.