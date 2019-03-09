Delays to hit traffic on M90 next weekend

Motorists are being warned of traffic snag delays on the M90 from Friday till Sunday next week, when vehicles will be restricted to a single lane each way between Junctions 2a and 3.

This is to allow resurfacing work on the northbound carriageway, and will take effect between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday, March 18.

The northbound off-slip at M90 Junction 3 will be closed during the work, and a diversion route for traffic that would normally leave the motorway at M90 Junction 3 will be signposted via M90 Junction 2, the A823(M), the A823 and the A907.

Motorists planning to use this route are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

