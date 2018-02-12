Dee’s cover aims to help cure the breastfeeding blues

All mums should be able to breast feed in public without anxiety, but in practice that’s not something everyone is able to manage.

So Dee Drysdale, who lives in Dennyloadhead with husband John and 18-month-old Eyla, decided to put some of her own experience to good use.

With the help of Business Gateway Falkirk Dee, a cardiac physiologist, designed a stylish feeding cover she feels is practical for both mum and baby.

The organic cotton covers are made in Scotland, come in five colours and and have handy pockets and a detachable leather strap - and retail at £115.

Now Dee is looking to increase sales through www.infinitemommy.com and attract stockists ranging from independent baby shops to high end retailers.

Dee said: “My husband and I had discussed how we wanted to feed our daughter when she was born and how I would feel breastfeeding in public.

“I wasn’t sure how confident I would be feeding outside of the house, nor how I would feel feeding in front of others, so shortly after Eyla was born I bought a cover online.

“It served a purpose but I knew I could design one that was more mummy friendly.

“Like many new mums, I found myself up feeding at night so decided to use that time to start designing and researching how to take my idea to market.

“I found Bright Ideas Scotland, which helped me turn my idea into a viable proposition and I then turned to Business Gateway for support”.

She added: “They have helped me protect my design, increased my knowledge thanks to attending their free workshops, and I am currently benefitting from one to one support through the DigitalBoost programme.

“This will help improve my Search Engine Optimisation and in turn highlight my product to more mums who are looking for a cover to use while they build their confidence during the early days of establishing breastfeeding.”

Stephen Land at Business Gateway Falkirk said: “Dee was able to spot a gap in the market for her product while also being in a position to test all the prototypes herself to ensure the final design is exactly what new mums are looking for.

“She is already gaining traction online, and with the help of our DigitalBoost programme, which is funded by Digital Scotland, she will be able to grow her reach and attract more customers and stockists.”