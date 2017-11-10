Decision time for Italian Awards finalists

Two local fish and chip outlets and a multi-award winning Falkirk Italian restaurant will find if they’ve been judged best in the country on Sunday.

Central Fish and Chips in Bonnybridge and Lemetti’s in Falkirk are both in the running for the ultimate fish supper title in the 5th Scottish Italian Awards.

Meanwhile Falkirk Italian fine dining restaurant Gambero Rosso - which already has major awards honours to its credit from previous contests - will be pitching for the title Best Family Friendly Restaurant as well as Best Wine Selection.

The gala final is at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Sunday, hosted by comedian Des Clarke, who will hand out the night’s awards to Scottish-Italian winning businesses from across Scotland.

A spokesman for the event said: “The Italian Awards judges are set an incredibly difficult task this year as 2017 sees the strongest competition yet.

“With over 1,000 venues participating, the lucky finalists, voted for by the public, represent the nation’s favourites”.