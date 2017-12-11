Decision on HQ and arts centre location on hold until Spring

No decision on the location of Falkirk Council’s new office headquarters and arts centre will be made until next Spring at the earliest.

A market testing exercise produced five possible options for the council to consider, including redeveloping the Grahamston, Melville Street and Meeks Road area, putting a six storey block on a gap site in Bank Street or building at the East End and regenerating Callendar Square.

Councillors have been told any project has to be part of a broader strategy to regenerate the town centre and be built in partnership. Moving forward on a ‘spend to save basis’ - the previous Labour-led administration’s plan - would make that difficult.

Director of development services Rhona Geisler told the council’s executive the new office and a 500-seat arts centre could cost £30 million, but warned continuing with the “status quo” position is unsustainable.

She said: “The deferred office HQ project is not deliverable as previously proposed. The current revenue budget position and the revisions to building standards reflecting the Scottish Government’s commitment to zero-carbon emissions in public buildings have impacted on the cost of the building and funding package available.”