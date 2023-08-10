Debut play from Falkirk girl is a hit at Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Neve Adams, 19, recently graduated with an HNC In Acting and Performance from City of Glasgow College.

Her play Bampots is being performed by Haud Yer Wheesht Theatre and stars Neve, along with Adara Plunkett, Yannik Borzynski and Cameron Clark.

She said that Bampots is “a play with song, dance and story-telling to showcase Scotland's best talents and treasures”.

Bampots @ Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Haud Yer Wheesht Theatre explores what it means to be Scottish; from challenging the stereotypes to embracing all the flaws and the audience will be taken on a tour of of Scotland and shown the stories.

Reviews have been positive with the Edinburgh Evening news saying it was a “thought provoking tale”.... “fun throughout it”, while the Scotsman reviewer said “sheer acting range and composure packaged up with endless energy”.