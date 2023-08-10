News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Debut play from Falkirk girl is a hit at Edinburgh Fringe 2023

A former Graeme High pupil has written, directed and is starring in her debut play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
By Leonie AdamsContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 12:44 BST

Neve Adams, 19, recently graduated with an HNC In Acting and Performance from City of Glasgow College.

Her play Bampots is being performed by Haud Yer Wheesht Theatre and stars Neve, along with Adara Plunkett, Yannik Borzynski and Cameron Clark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said that Bampots is “a play with song, dance and story-telling to showcase Scotland's best talents and treasures”.

Bampots @ Edinburgh Fringe 2023Bampots @ Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Bampots @ Edinburgh Fringe 2023
Most Popular

Haud Yer Wheesht Theatre explores what it means to be Scottish; from challenging the stereotypes to embracing all the flaws and the audience will be taken on a tour of of Scotland and shown the stories.

Reviews have been positive with the Edinburgh Evening news saying it was a “thought provoking tale”.... “fun throughout it”, while the Scotsman reviewer said “sheer acting range and composure packaged up with endless energy”.

There’s still time to catch Bampots as it will be at the Edinburgh Fringe until of August 15 at the Pleasance Dome in Bristo Square.

Related topics:FalkirkPerformanceScotland