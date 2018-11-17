Death of former Falkirk Herald editor Ken Waddell

Former Falkirk Herald editor Ken Waddell died in the early hours of this morning after a short illness.

He was 85 and had spent recent days in Strathcarron Hospice.

Ken was in charge of this newspaper for 21 years from 1970 to 1991 – and remains the longest ever serving editor.

After a spell in the TSB bank and National Service in the RAF, his newspaper career began when he took up a post with the Bo’ness Journal in 1957.

Promotion beckoned in 1966 when he was appointed sports editor and chief reporter of The Falkirk Herald, before taking over the top role in 1970.

For the last 17 years of his work with what is now Johnston Press he was also group editor with responsibility for the company’s titles throughout Central Scotland.

A dedicated Falkirk FC supporter, he always said that 1957 was a very important year - his team won the Scottish Cup, he became a journalist and he married his lifelong partner, Christine.

The couple would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on November 30.

Ken is also survived by sons, Bruce and Gordon, daughter-in-laws Catherine and Susan, and his beloved grandsons, Daniel (22) and Logan (10)