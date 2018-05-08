Death of Falkirk councillor and minister

A respected scholar, politician and man of the cloth has died after a short illness.

The Reverend John Jenkinson passed away peacefully at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on April 25.

For almost two decades he served as a Labour councillor, initially on the district council and then on Falkirk Council from its inception in 1996 until stepping down in 2007.

A school teacher, he also wrote numerous historical columns for The Falkirk Herald.

He trained as a minister and worked with several Church of Scotland congregations in the area, latterly as the pastoral assistant at Trinity Church in the heart of Falkirk town centre.

Dennis Goldie, Falkirk Council Labour group leader, paid tribute saying: “John Jenkinson and I were first elected to the council in 1988, he was a very good friend to me on a personal basis and well respected by all the Labour members over the years.

“He chaired the powerful finance committee. He was respected by members of all parties and officers over the years. It was with great regret we heard of John’s sudden passing, he will be fondly remembered by those who he worked with and the people he represented from 1988 until 2007.

“John, of course, was a very well respected minister of the Church of Scotland and the local congregations where he preached will miss him greatly.

“He was a man of great personal integrity and was a member of many outside organisations where he was also greatly respected.”

Mr Jenkinson is survived by his wife Morag, daughters Fiona and Karen, son-in-laws Iain and Bill, and grandchildren Euan and Abby.

His family cremation is for family members only. However, a service of thanksgiving and celebration of his life takes place at Falkirk Trinity Church tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12.30pm.