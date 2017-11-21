Dad scoops top prize in 2K Minute

A Polmont dad has landed a windfall just in time for Christmas, after winning £2000 on a radio competition.

Steven Downie tunes into Boogie in the Morning on Forth 1 every day and plays along with the popular ‘£2K Minute’ competition during his commute to work.

And yesterday (Monday) the 41-year-old mortgage adviser played on air, and scooped the top prize.

The Forth 1 competition sees one listener asked 10 questions and if they can answer them all correctly inside 60 seconds then they win £2000 cash.

Steven said: “I usually get about eight of the questions right.

“My six-year-old daughter, Kayleigh, joins in too and criticises callers when they don’t say the same answer as me!

“I had to bribe her with the prospect of getting a present if she kept quiet while I answered my 10 questions.

“I feel so chuffed to win £2000 and very lucky.

“I never imagined I would actually be able to win.

“I’ve listened to the station for years, and I’ve tuned into the £2K Minute every day since it started in January.”

With the festive season on the horizon, Steven’s unexpected win will no doubt give the Downie family a Christmas to remember.

He added: “I plan to use my winnings to make Christmas extra special.

“I’ll have a bit more to spend on presents and I’ll make sure our Christmas dinner is packed full of treats.”

Speaking about the win, presenter Boogie said: “We are really happy for Steven, the £2K Minute is always a tense 60-seconds, but he was an absolute champion!”