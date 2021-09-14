Cyclist struck by car in Grangemouth
A man has been taken to hospital after his bike was struck by a car in a Grangemouth street.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 9:07 pm
Emergency services attended the town’s Kingseat Avenue on Tuesday afternoon after a cyclist was involved in a collision with a car and knocked off his bike.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.40pm on Tuesday, 14 September, police were called to a report of a 22-year-old male cyclist being struck by a car in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth.
"Emergency services attended and he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital."