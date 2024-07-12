Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with lorry in Stenhousemuir

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cyclist was rushed to hospital after being in collision with a lorry in a residential area.

The incident occurred around 9.30am today (Friday) on Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir, at the junction with Johnston Avenue.

As police investigations continue, the area remains cordoned off and the Filshill distributor vehicle is sill in the road.”

There is no update on the condition of the cyclist who was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Police have Alloa Road cordoned off. Pic: Michael Gillen

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Friday, 12 July we were called to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a cyclist on Alloa Road at Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir.

“Emergency services attended and the cyclist, a 42-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0747 of July 12.”