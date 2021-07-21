Cyclist, 62, seriously injured following Bainsford collision

The collision took place in Main Street, near the junction with Bankside, around 8.25pm on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old man had been cycling along the canal towpath before heading onto the road.

Police have confirmed he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert to be treated for serious injuries.

A cyclist was seriously injured at the junction of Bankside and Main Street, Bainsford following a collision with a car. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The driver of a Ford Fiesta car involved in the incident was uninjured.

Sergeant John Lang, of the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident are ongoing and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage to make contact. If you can help please call 101, quoting incident 3690 of July 20.”

