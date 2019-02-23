Cutting edge Falkirk firm builds a winning image

An innovative Falkirk firm has been handed the Best Interior Sign award in a UK contest after creating a stunning 3D reception area board for Hostelling Scotland.

Signs Express (Falkirk) won the honour at the annual Signs Express Awards for the flair it showed in devising a welcoming image which flags up the Hostelling Scotland brand image to a potentially huge national and international customer base.

The huge board conveys the welcoming Hostelling Scotland message at a glance

The five metre-wide welcome sign for the organisation’s reception area was constructed from MDF, painted to complement the hostel colour scheme, while the text in the large multi-layered panel was backed with an LED light sheet to provide “halo” illumination.

Jonathan Bean, managing director of Signs Express Ltd, said: “This is a fantastic showcase of where different effects have been used to achieve the 3D effects.

“The design is excellent, the illumination concept is well executed and the clever use of different routing depths has produced a really interested and unique interior sign.”

The reception welcome sign was part of a large rebrand from the Scottish Youth Hostel Association to Hostelling Scotland. The vast project across 34 sites features a wide range of signage including monoliths, wayfinding signage and three-dimensional wall graphics.

In its base near Grangemouth, Signs Express (Falkirk) is fully equipped with digital printing equipment and sign-making technologies.

Its contract work includes interior and exterior signs, vehicle graphics, banners, window graphics and exhibition displays.