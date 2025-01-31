Zapped and stopped: Three drivers warned as police carry out speed checks on busy Stenhousemuir road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police took on board residents complaints regarding speeders on a busy stretch of road in their village and sent officers out armed with radar guns this week.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Larbert community officers conducted hand held radar checks at King Street, Stenhousemuir, in response to a local speeding complaint.
"Three drivers were dealt with by means of a warning.”
King Street has been the scene of a number of road traffic collisions in recent years, with youngsters struck by vehicles and injured in 2022 and 2023.