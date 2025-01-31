Zapped and stopped: Three drivers warned as police carry out speed checks on busy Stenhousemuir road

By James Trimble
Published 31st Jan 2025, 08:47 BST
Police took on board residents complaints regarding speeders on a busy stretch of road in their village and sent officers out armed with radar guns this week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Larbert community officers conducted hand held radar checks at King Street, Stenhousemuir, in response to a local speeding complaint.

"Three drivers were dealt with by means of a warning.”

King Street has been the scene of a number of road traffic collisions in recent years, with youngsters struck by vehicles and injured in 2022 and 2023.

