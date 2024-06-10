Youths charged in connection with blaze at former Falkirk area luxury hotel
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, May 30, a number of fire appliances and police officers were at the scene of the blaze which broke out at the once popular four star Airth Castle Hotel.
This prompted police to step up patrols at the vacant property and a subsequent investigation uncovered the possible culprits.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a deliberate fire at the former Airth Castle Hotel, officers from the Larbert Community Policing Team have carried out an investigation leading to two youths being identified and charged with wilful fire raising.
"Anyone with any information with regards to ongoing anti-social behaviour at the former hotel should report this to police via 101 or in an emergency 999.”
The 14th-century Airth Castle Hotel building, which closed over a year ago, was once owned by the family of Robert the Bruce and boasted a luxury spa, elegant restaurant and stylish rooms.