Youths charged after fire rips through Denny building

Three youths have been charged following a suspicious fire in Denny earlier this year.

A blaze in the former Machan Engineering building in Broad Street was discovered around 4.30pm on Sunday, June 23.

Around £300,000 worth of damage was caused to the property.

The firm used to make all the country’s red post boxes until it closed in 2015.

Roads were closed in the town centre while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

No-one was injured.

Following inquiries carried out by local police officers, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl will now be reported in connection with this incident.