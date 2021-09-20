Youths allegedly seen 'destroying' Strathcarron Hospice fundraiser banner

Strathcarron Hospice took to social media to share its frustration after a sign located in Falkirk’s Callendar Park which advertised its upcoming Virtual 10k Race was vandalised.

Strathcarron tweeted: “We're gutted today to hear a group of youths were seen destroying our banner in Callendar Park for this year's 10k.

“These banners are placed to encourage people to take part in events where the money raised goes directly to providing patient care and support for families.”

Strathcarron Hospice is hosting a Virtual 10k Race on October 3 to raise funds in its 40th year. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Strathcarron is asking runners to sign up for its event on Sunday, October 3 to help the facility continue caring for those in need.

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary in April, the Fankerton service is looking to carry on supporting the terminally ill for another 40 years and beyond.

Still managing to look after 1400 patients annually despite the impact of the pandemic, Strathcarron now requires £14,315 a day to keep its services running.

