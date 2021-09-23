Youths, 15, charged over Falkirk church break-in

Two youths have been charged in connection with a break-in at a Falkirk church.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 4:12 pm

Police confirmed Erskine Community Halls was broken into on Wednesday, September 22.

The Hodge Street premises was empty at the time of the incident.

Erskine Community Halls was broken into on Wednesday, September 22. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A tweet posted by Falkirk Police stated: “Two youths aged 15 have been charged and a report will be submitted to the Children's Reporter.”

Erskine Community Halls was formerly known as Erskine Church.

The original church was designed by William Black and opened in 1905 for the United Free Church.

