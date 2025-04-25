Youth charged following break in at Falkirk area sports centre

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
Police have charged a youth following an investigation into a break-in at a sports centre in the Falkirk area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Bonnybridge and Banknock officers have been working with the local community, conducting enquiries into the recent break in at Bankier Sports Hall, Bog Road, Banknock.

"A male youth has been traced and charged for this offence.”

PC Lynsey Scott added: “This type of crime has a big impact on our communities. I am grateful for the assistance from the community in resolving this matter.”

Police officers traced and charged a youth in connection with the break in (Picture: National World)

