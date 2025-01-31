Youth, 14, charged after Falkirk park 'weapon' incident
Callendar Park in Falkirk was sh for over an hour as police offices scoured the area but it reopened around 1pm.
It follows reports of a person “acting suspiciously” in the park.
Pupils at nearby Graeme High School were told to stay inside while the incident was ongoing.
A police helicopter was also seen circling above the extensive parkland.
A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Earlier today, Police officers attended Callendar Park in Falkirk and, as a precaution, Callendar House was closed temporarily to the public. It has now been reopened.
"In addition, pupils and staff from nearby Graeme High School were asked to remain inside while officers dealt with a report of a person acting suspiciously in the park.
"Police Scotland has now advised that the incident has been dealt with and pupils are free to come and go as they please at lunchtime break.”
This evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, January 31 we received a report of a man with a possible weapon in Callendar Park, Falkirk.
"Officers attended and a search of the area was carried out.
"A 14-year-old local male youth was subsequently identified and an imitation firearm recovered.
“He has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”