Youth, 14, charged after Falkirk park 'weapon' incident

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 17:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have traced a youth after a park was closed down amid concerns for someone acting “suspiciously”.

Callendar Park in Falkirk was sh for over an hour as police offices scoured the area but it reopened around 1pm.

It follows reports of a person “acting suspiciously” in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils at nearby Graeme High School were told to stay inside while the incident was ongoing.

Police closed Callendar Park to the public earlier today while investigations were carried out. Pic: Michael GillenPolice closed Callendar Park to the public earlier today while investigations were carried out. Pic: Michael Gillen
Police closed Callendar Park to the public earlier today while investigations were carried out. Pic: Michael Gillen

A police helicopter was also seen circling above the extensive parkland.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Earlier today, Police officers attended Callendar Park in Falkirk and, as a precaution, Callendar House was closed temporarily to the public. It has now been reopened.

"In addition, pupils and staff from nearby Graeme High School were asked to remain inside while officers dealt with a report of a person acting suspiciously in the park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police Scotland has now advised that the incident has been dealt with and pupils are free to come and go as they please at lunchtime break.”

This evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, January 31 we received a report of a man with a possible weapon in Callendar Park, Falkirk.

"Officers attended and a search of the area was carried out.

"A 14-year-old local male youth was subsequently identified and an imitation firearm recovered.

“He has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice