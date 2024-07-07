'You're like the Gestapo': Grangemouth offender made death threats to hostel staff and his own father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drunken offender who threatened to kill hostel staff and his own father, hurled racist abuse at police and a brick at his dad’s car window was warned he was heading for custody if he fails to obey the court one more time.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Bullock, 27, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour at the Castings Hostel, Castings Avenue, Falkirk on October 9, 2021, towards a woman and a child at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on March 21, 2022 and towards his father at an address in Millflats Court, Bainsford on April 12, 2022

He also admitted behaving in a threatening – and racist manner – towards police officers in Johnston Avenue, Stenhousemuir on May 8, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “Staff at the Castings hostel were aware Mr Bullock was drunk and causing annoyance to staff members and residents. At some point during the course of the night he had gone into one of the resident’s rooms, which is against the rules.

Bullock hurled racist abuse at one police officer when he was arrested(Picture: Police Scotland)

"When he was challenged by a member of staff he became abusive, shouting and swearing, saying ‘you’re like the Gestapo’. Staff tried to calm him down and he shouted ‘I’m going to kill you’.

"Staff activated the panic button and police arrived. They tried to calm him down and he said ‘when I get out I’m going to kill youse’.”

On another occasion police dropped a drunken Bullock at his parents’ house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was 3am and he was intoxicated at the time,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “But his parents were happy for him to stay. Then he started having an argument with his father over a lighter.

"He began to shout and swear, telling his father he was going to knock him out and kill him. His father managed to remove him from the house. When he was outside he threw a brick at his father’s car causing the front window to crack.

"He threw the brick again causing the front passenger window to smash. It caused £2500 of damage to the vehicle.”

Strangers then became the target of Bullock’s vile tongue when he used abusive language and derogatory terms regarding disability towards them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police came under fire from him again when they attended an address in the Stenhousemuir area on a separate matter.

"Police arrested a person at the address and Bullock followed them out into the street and started to shout abuse at them and swearing. He asked ‘why are youse arresting him? I’m a soldier’.

"He was also arrested and taken to the police station and his abuse of officers continued. He stated ‘don’t you look at me’ and made racist comments to one officer.”

John Mullholland, defence solicitor, said Bullock’s father was present in court with him and they had repaired their relations as “far as they can”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Bullock, 31A Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, had failed to comply with the supervision requirement in previous community payback orders.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend mental health and substance misuse support