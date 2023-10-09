'Your face is going to get punched in': Grangemouth shoplifter turns nasty when he is caught in the act
After handing back the food items he was attempting to steal, Robert Adams, 48, threatened to “kick in” staff and “smash” their faces as they were trying to get him to leave the premises.
Appearing from custody via video link Adams had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards retail staff – at Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon on April 12.
Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “ It was 6.50pm and the witnesses were working in Aldi when the noticed the accused walk into the store. They knew of him from previous dealings and were alert to what he was doing in the store.
"Two members of the public saw him take something. He handed foodstuffs to staff and told them they were going to get ‘kicked in’. He was escorted from the store and said ‘do you think I’m a bam? I’ll smash your face across the floor.
"Members of the public got involved and helped escort him from the store and the accused said ‘your face is going to get punched in’.”
The court heard Adams’ addiction problem was “overwhelming” and he had now breached the community payback order he was placed on as an alternative to custody.
Sheriff Christopher Shead said due to his “disgraceful conduct” there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence on Adams, 42 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, and handed down a four month prison sentence.