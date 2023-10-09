News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

'Your face is going to get punched in': Grangemouth shoplifter turns nasty when he is caught in the act

A shoplifter turned nasty when staff and shoppers rumbled his attempt to pinch goods.
By Court Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 14:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After handing back the food items he was attempting to steal, Robert Adams, 48, threatened to “kick in” staff and “smash” their faces as they were trying to get him to leave the premises.

Appearing from custody via video link Adams had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards retail staff – at Aldi, Redbrae Road, Camelon on April 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Procurator fiscal depute Eilidh Smith said: “ It was 6.50pm and the witnesses were working in Aldi when the noticed the accused walk into the store. They knew of him from previous dealings and were alert to what he was doing in the store.

Most Popular
Adams threatened staff at the Aldi store in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Adams threatened staff at the Aldi store in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Adams threatened staff at the Aldi store in Camelon (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"Two members of the public saw him take something. He handed foodstuffs to staff and told them they were going to get ‘kicked in’. He was escorted from the store and said ‘do you think I’m a bam? I’ll smash your face across the floor.

"Members of the public got involved and helped escort him from the store and the accused said ‘your face is going to get punched in’.”

The court heard Adams’ addiction problem was “overwhelming” and he had now breached the community payback order he was placed on as an alternative to custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheriff Christopher Shead said due to his “disgraceful conduct” there was no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence on Adams, 42 Moriston Court, Grangemouth, and handed down a four month prison sentence.