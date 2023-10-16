A new initiative aimed at engaging with young people over youth violence is reporting a huge success.

Fearless is the youth service of Crimestoppers and in just three weeks, over 33,000 young people in Scotland swiped from its latest Snapchat campaign to the charity’s website at Fearless.org.

Once there, young people were able to learn more about the common myths around weapon carrying, the law and listen to podcasts from people with lived experience of serious violence.

Dozens of intel reports were submitted anonymously to the charity about people carrying weapons and responsible for other serious crimes.

Fearless – the youth service of Crimestoppers - have reported a huge increase in young people engaging with their recent youth violence and weapon possession campaign. Pic: Contributed

Lyndsay McDade, national youth projects coordinator at Crimestoppers Scotland, said: "I'm delighted by the results our youth violence campaign. It shows the sheer scale of young people’s willingness to engage; recognising that the issue of violence and weapon possession needs to improve and wanting to play their part in making their community safer.

"Fearless provides a very clear call to action for young people. We make it easy to speak up about crime by providing a way to do so 100 per cent anonymously through our website Fearless.org or by calling us on 0800 555 111. That means you don't need to worry about the stigma sometimes associated with reporting, the potential retaliation and so on. We can't track your IP address or any contact details so nobody will know the information came from you but you will make lives safer.