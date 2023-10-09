Young offender with 'shocking record' caught with illegal item at Polmont YOI
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurday, Christopher Devlin, 20, had pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 19.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Devlin had “a shocking record for someone of his age” and was currently serving a sentence for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.
Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Devlin, address listed as Polmont YOI, until October 17 to find out if he had secured an address to live at.