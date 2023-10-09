News you can trust since 1845
Young offender with 'shocking record' caught with illegal item at Polmont YOI

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thurday, Christopher Devlin, 20, had pleaded guilty to possessing an illegal SIM card at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 19.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:31 BST
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Devlin had “a shocking record for someone of his age” and was currently serving a sentence for dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Devlin, address listed as Polmont YOI, until October 17 to find out if he had secured an address to live at.