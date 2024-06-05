Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young driver who had recently served a road ban killed a retired university housekeeper in a horror crash.

Rizwan Afzal, 23, was back behind the wheel on January 21, 2022 around six months after he had been disqualified for speeding.

He lost control of his Volkswagen Scirocco at a bend and ploughed head on into a Suzuki Swift driven by much-loved grandmother Doreen Stewart.

The 72 year-old tragically never recovered despite the best efforts of two off-duty paramedics.

A fatalcrash happened on the B8028 between Hallglen and Shieldhill in January , 2022. Pic: Google Maps

Afzal today pleaded guilty to causing Doreen's death by dangerous driving on the rural B8028 road between Hallglen and Shieldhill.

He was remanded in custody at the High Court in Glasgow and will be sentenced next month.

Prosecutor Lucy Adams told how Afzal had been banned from the road for two months for a speeding offence at Dumfries Justice of the Peace Court in June 2021.

He was driving the Volkswagen on the day of the crash with his friend Jordan Reilly a passenger.

Married Doreen, of Falkirk, was returning home meantime from visiting her daughter and grandchild.

The stretch of the B8028 had a 60mph limit.

As the former Heriot Watt University housekeeper drove on that road, Afzal "failed to negotiate" a sharp bend.

Miss Adams said: "He crossed the solid white lines on the road fully onto the opposite side resulting in a head on collision."

The court heard Afzal, also of Falkirk, had been driving at "excessive speed" at the bend, failed to heed a slow down marking and lost control of his motor.

Two off duty paramedics – a mother and daughter – helped Doreen by removing her from the car and performing CPR.

Miss Adams: "It was apparent that Doreen had sustained very serious injuries."

Other medics arrived, but the pensioner passed away at the scene.

The cause of death was chest injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.

The court heard Afzal maintained he was driving at approximately 55mph at the time of the crash.

Miss Adams stated the Crown could not contradict that claim.

Afzal's passenger also suffered a fractured collarbone following the incident.

Tony Lenehan KC, defending, said Afzal "realised every day" he was responsible for the loss of a "much loved and valued life".

The advocate did not move for his bail to be continued.

Lady Drummond deferred sentencing until July 3 in Dundee.