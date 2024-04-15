'You'll need to come in armed': Stenhousemuir offender swung box of planks at police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas McAvoy, 32, shouted at officers from an upstairs window, telling them they better come in armed if they wanted to get him. They did enter the premises and ended up spraying him in the face for his troubles.

McAvoy appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and resisting police at an address in Church Street, Stenhousemuir on November 30 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Bernadette Cuthbertson said: “It was 3.30am and police attended at the address to be told the accused was not there. Then he has gone to an upstairs window and made threats to police from the window.

McAvoy threatened police officers with a box of planks(Picture: Police Scotland)

"He said ‘you will need armed police’ and ‘you will need to come in armed’. Officers have then entered the property and the accused is standing at the top of the stairs, picked up a box of planks and waved it around, saying ‘I’ll smash you with this’.

"Police attempted to restrain him and he continued to struggle with them.”

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He thought police were there to get him and he didn’t want them to get him. There were seven of them. They sprayed him in the yes and he was blinded by that.”

The court heard McAvoy, 12 South View, Stenhousemuir, was currently remanded on another matter.