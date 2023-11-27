'You want me to show you something?': Denny offender pulls flip knife on shop staff

An offender pulled out a “black handled flip knife” after shop staff challenged him at the door and asked to look in his bag.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Michael Heenan, 46, has pleaded guilty to being found in the curtilage of a property in Fleming Street, Denny with intent to commit theft on April 13 and threatening behaviour – presenting a knife towards staff – at Sainsburys, Glasgow Road, Denny on October 16.

Christie MacColl, procurator fiscal depute, said: "Staff working in the shop had reason to challenge the accused near the front door and told him they wanted to check his bag. The accused then said ‘you want me to show you something’ before putting his hand in his jacket pocket and pulling out a black handled flip knife.

"He held it in a way which suggested he would open it. This caused both witnesses to back off, allowing the accused to walk out of the shop.”

Heenan appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Police officers caught up with Heenan and found the knife in his bag.

Earlier in the year Heenan was found outside a house, looking suspicious.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The witnesses were watching television in their living room when they noticed a shadow on the glass of their door and thought someone was outside.

"They saw him standing next to the front door to the left hand side. He said he was looking for an address and the witness told him there were not streets by that name. They watched him walk further down the street – he was in possession of a carrier bag.”

The court heard Heenan, 1 Brewster Place, Denny, had previous convictions for carrying weapons.

He was said to be under the influence of alcohol at the time and had little recollection of events.

It was stated he is currently serving 180 days in prison on charges of supplying drugs and had asked to receive another custodial sentence.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “I have no doubt the occupants of the property were significantly alarmed to find you within the curtilage of their house. You have a significant schedule of previous convictions for carrying weapons and it would have been terrifying for the staff at the shop.”