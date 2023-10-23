'You brought it on yourself': Domestic offender leaves ex with bloody face after Bo'ness attack
Stephen Boyd, 40, threw the woman to the ground and injured her after an argument got out of hand, then blamed her for the attack saying she had it coming because of what he did to his face.
Boyd appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner – pushing her to the ground to her injury – at an address in Douglas Place, Bo’ness on April 12, 2020.
Mandy Jones, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 1.30am and the complainer and the accused were within the kitchen of the address, having an argument. The complainer was pulled to the ground by the accused and tried to shield her face.
"She had injuries to her nose and shoulder but declined medical treatment. She was distressed and crying, with blood on her face. The accused said ‘you brought it on yourself’ and called the police.
"He told officers ‘I threw her to the ground because of what she had done to my face’.”
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Boyd was now in residential rehabilitation and doing "everything he can to resolve the issues going on”.
Sheriff Alison Michie placed Boyd, Phoenix Future Residential Service, 15 Castlebank Villas, Glasgow, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner for 12 months.