News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

YOI inmate used illegal SIM card to keep in touch with his two pregnant sisters

An offender who was doing a long stretch behind bars admitted he used an illegal SIM card to keep up to speed with how his two pregnant sisters were getting on.

By Court Reporter
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:13am

Liam Miller, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 12 last year.

The court heard he was now remanded on a High Court matter.

Hide Ad

Miller, who was representing himself, said: “I hadn’t had a visit in nearly two years and my two sisters were pregnant at the time. It was hard times for me in the lock down.”

Miller was caught with the SIM card in Polmont YOI
Most Popular

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Miller, address listed as Scottish Prison Service, Redding Road, Brightons. to two months in prison.

The rise in SIM card offences coincided with the COVID-19 lock down and its aftermath, as prisoners were given greater access to phones to stay in touch with loved ones.