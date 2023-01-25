YOI inmate used illegal SIM card to keep in touch with his two pregnant sisters
An offender who was doing a long stretch behind bars admitted he used an illegal SIM card to keep up to speed with how his two pregnant sisters were getting on.
Liam Miller, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 12 last year.
The court heard he was now remanded on a High Court matter.
Miller, who was representing himself, said: “I hadn’t had a visit in nearly two years and my two sisters were pregnant at the time. It was hard times for me in the lock down.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Miller, address listed as Scottish Prison Service, Redding Road, Brightons. to two months in prison.
The rise in SIM card offences coincided with the COVID-19 lock down and its aftermath, as prisoners were given greater access to phones to stay in touch with loved ones.