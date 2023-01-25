Liam Miller, 21, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised SIM card in Polmont Young Offenders Institution on July 12 last year.

The court heard he was now remanded on a High Court matter.

Miller, who was representing himself, said: “I hadn’t had a visit in nearly two years and my two sisters were pregnant at the time. It was hard times for me in the lock down.”

Miller was caught with the SIM card in Polmont YOI

Sheriff Christopher Shead sentenced Miller, address listed as Scottish Prison Service, Redding Road, Brightons. to two months in prison.