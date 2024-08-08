Yobs throw boulder at Seagull Trust boat carrying elderly passengers on Union Canal

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:04 GMT
Volunteers on a charity canal boat had a lucky escape when a large boulder was thrown from a bridge.

Members of the Seagull Trust Cruises were inches from serious injury as they took a party of elderly people from a Falkirk care home on what should have been a leisurely boat trip along the Union Canal yesterday (Wednesday).

But around 2.30pm as they were about to pass below Bridge 61, also known as the Glen Village Bridge, a large rock was thrown by people standing above.

Thankfully, no one was injured, although one of the carers with the elderly passengers was shaken by the experience.

John Sime, chairman of Seagull Trust Cruises. Pic: ContributedJohn Sime, chairman of Seagull Trust Cruises. Pic: Contributed
The boulder bounced along the roof, knocking the cap off a mushroom vent and damaging the fitting before rolling over the side and into the canal.

One crew member caught sight of three heads peering over the parapet of the bridge but by the time the boat passed under the bridge they had disappeared.

John Sime, chairman of Seagull Trust Cruises, was not on the boat but has been given full details by those onboard.

He said: “This was a malicious act which could have had serious consequences. Thankfully no one was injured but if it had hit someone then it could have killed them.

"Unfortunately, by the time the crew member had retrieved his mobile phone from his pocket, the trio had run off.

"However, a woman who was walking along the towpath told the crew that she had witnessed the incident and had called Police Scotland.”

The crew returned to the Seagull Trust boathouse at South Bantaskine Road without further mishap.

There are two boats sailing on this stretch of the Union Canal and at the Falkirk Wheel daily, crewed by the charity’s volunteers who take their passengers, often elderly and disabled, on cruises lasting one to five hours.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Wednesday, August 7 we received a report of a large stone falling from a bridge over Union Canal, Falkirk and damaging a boat below.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2445 of August 7, 2024."

