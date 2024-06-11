Wrong street, wrong house: Drunken offender terrorises family in Maddiston in early hours mix up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An offender and his drunken pal were so intoxicated trying to get home they turned up at the wrong street and wrong house in the early hours and terrified a family with their behaviour.

At one stage Alexandra Dinu, 26, was leaning against a car outside the property holding a piece of wood and shouting at the family in a foreign language.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dinu had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Forgie Crescent, Maddiston, on October 25 last year.

Lucy Clarke, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.40am and the family were all within their home address when they were awoken by a dog barking. The saw the accused and another man in their garden.

Police officers found Dinu and his pal wandering drunk along the main road (Picture: Submitted)

"The complainer shouted at them to get off their property. At that moment he saw the accused shouting towards the other man and both of them walked off in the direction of the main road.

"Both of them appeared to be stumbling as they were walking away and it was assumed they were intoxicated. Ten minutes later the family heard a loud thud coming from outside.

"The saw the accused standing with a small piece of wood leaning against a vehicle. The complainer shouted at him to go away saying they had phoned the police and had cameras.

"The accused and the other man shouted aggressively towards them but they were not speaking in English so the complainer was unable to understand what was being said.

"The family had been frightened and very scared by this incident and police officers later found both the accused and the other man on the main road.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “They had been out drinking and were going to go back to his house. However, they went to the wrong street and the wrong house.”

The court heard Dinu, 24 Kenny Drive, Maddiston, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “It would no doubt have been extremely frightening and concerning for the family involved, but this appears to have been an isolated incident.”