Would-be thief tampered with vehicle ignition wires at Grangemouth business

A would-be thief tried and failed to steal a van from a Grangemouth business. The incident took place at Fairdeal Tyres in Beancross Road last Thursday night. An attempt was made to tamper with the vehicle's ignition wires. Police say a CD player was stolen from inside the van. Call police on 101.