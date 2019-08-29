Would-be thief tampered with vehicle ignition wires at Grangemouth business

A would-be thief tried and failed to steal a van from a Grangemouth business.

The incident took place at Fairdeal Tyres in Beancross Road last Thursday night.

An attempt was made to tamper with the vehicle’s ignition wires.

Police say a CD player was stolen from inside the van.

Call police on 101.