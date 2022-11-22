Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, John McFarlane, 27, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a female police officer – striking her on the cheek – at the Roman Bar, Main Street, Camelon on Christmas Eve last year.

He also admitted attempting to force his way into the outbuilding and garage of Auto Doctor, Bridge Street, Bonnybridge, on February 28, 2021.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said there had been an “altercation” at a pub just after midnight and police attended.

McFarlane struck the female police officer on the cheek

"The accused lashed out at a police officer and struck her left cheek,” she added.

Earlier in 2021 McFarlane was seen staggering around a business premises in Bonnybridge, generally looking shady and up to now good.

The procurator fiscal depute said: “The premises had been left locked and secured and had not been attended by the owner over the weekend. The accused was seen at the premises by a person at a nearby garage.

"He appeared to be completely intoxicated at the time. It was 11pm and the witness was leaving the garage and saw the accused walking near the forecourt of the premises, still heavily intoxicated.

"He was concerned by the accused’s behaviour so decided to watch him. He saw him go into Auto Doctor and head for a small shed, which he attempted to open. He gave up and went to the main building and attempted to gain access.

"Police were contacted and found the accused nearby. He told them ‘the shed had nothing worth stealing in it anyway’.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said McFarlane was “taking steps to address his chronic alcohol difficulty”.

Addressing McFarlane, Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You have a considerable record for similar offending and much of that offending has been attributed to alcohol misuse.”

