Would-be robber covered face and demanded cash from woman in Falkirk shop

An offender who entered a shop with his face covered and then demanded cash from a woman has now failed to complete the unpaid work he received as punishment for his crime.

By Court Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:56 GMT

Mathew Bell, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – covering his face and causing fear and alarm by demanding a woman hand over money – at High Station News, High Station Road, Falkirk on February 1, 2020.

The court heard Bell, who was sentenced to unpaid work, had admitted breaching his court order.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland stated Bell had done half of the unpaid work hours he received but had been “prioritising his job” instead of doing the rest of his hours.

Bell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Sheriff Maryam Labaki gave Bell, 77 Main Street, Redding, the opportunity to complete the order and called for a review to take place on June 15.