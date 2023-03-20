Would-be robber covered face and demanded cash from woman in Falkirk shop

Mathew Bell, 28, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – covering his face and causing fear and alarm by demanding a woman hand over money – at High Station News, High Station Road, Falkirk on February 1, 2020.

The court heard Bell, who was sentenced to unpaid work, had admitted breaching his court order.

Defence solicitor John Mulholland stated Bell had done half of the unpaid work hours he received but had been “prioritising his job” instead of doing the rest of his hours.

Bell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court