Would-be Grangemouth robbers fled when refused cash

Four young thugs tried to rob a man near Grangemouth’s Bute Place yesterday lunchtime, but fled the scene when he point blank refused to give them anything.

The incident happened close to the pedestrian bridge accessed from Montgomery Street.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen anything suspicious either before or after the incident.

The suspects are described as follows -One man is around 6ft with an athletic build. He was wearing a light grey hoodie that appeared to be of a shiny material and plain skin tight grey tracksuit bottoms.

Another is described as 5ft 10ins and slim. He was wearing a grey hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, and white shoes. The hood was up and he had a black ski mask covering his face.

A third was also 5ft 10ins and slim. He was wearing white trainers, a black hoodie and skin tight black tracksuit bottoms, both with two white stripes.

The fourth man is 5ft 10ins and slim. He was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, plain black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Gillian Rennie, of Falkirk CID, said: “There may have been a number of people out an about at the time of this attempted robbery and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something or who may know the men involved.

“In particular we are looking to find out what this group of men were doing before the incident, and where they might have gone afterwards”.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1649 of Friday, February 7, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.