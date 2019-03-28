World’s End killer’s body taken to Falkirk Crematorium

The remains of infamous World’s End killer Angus Sinclair have reportedly been cremated in Camelon at a secret service yesterday morning.

Sinclair (73) died of pneumonia and heart disease in Glenochil Prison in Alloa on March 11.

His body was reportedly taken to Falkirk Crematorium, in Dorrator Road, Camelon on Wednesday morning where a simple ceremony took place before Sinclair was cremated.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed a cremation was carried out at the facility early yesterday morning and the ashes were removed from the premises by the funeral director.

Since Sinclair died in the Clackmannanshire area, Clackmannanshire Council were duty-bound to organise the funeral/cremation.

A spokesperson said: “On rare occasions people die within Clackmannanshire with no traceable relatives or Executor to organise funeral arrangements for the deceased person, section 50 of the National Assistance Act 1948 allows the Council’s Environmental Health Service to step in to make suitable arrangements for the funeral.

“This service is only provided in circumstances where no one else is arranging a funeral and the person has died within Clackmannanshire. The arrangements will only be for the provision of a simple but dignified basic funeral – no funeral notices, service, flowers or funeral cars will be provided.

“Environmental Health will not provide any financial assistance to arrange a funeral. We will make the arrangements and use an undertaker appointed by us.

“Cremations will be held in the early morning and out with the district.”

Sinclair, branded “one of the most dangerous men to ever walk the streets of Scotland” by those tasked with bringing him to justice, was sentenced to 37 years in jail in 2014 for the murders of Christine Eadie and Helen Scott in 1977.

Christine and Helen, both 17, were raped and murdered after a night out at the World’s End pub in Edinburgh in October of that year and their bodies were later discovered six miles apart in the East Lothian area.

Sinclair was actually acquitted of the murders in 2007 despite DNA evidence linking him to both women.

However, following changes to Scots law, he was found guilty in 2014 – he was already serving a life sentence for the rape and indecent assault of 11 young girls when he was convicted.

And in 2001, he was given another life term for the 1978 murder of Mary Gallacher (17) at Barnhill Rail Station in Glasgow.

Sinclair was just 16 when he was sentenced to 10 years for killing seven-year-old Catherine Reehill in St George’s Cross, Glasgow in 1961.