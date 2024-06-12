Works night out in Falkirk ends badly for drunken first offender who is eventually reported to police

Lees appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

Chucked out of a nightclub for being too drunk on a works night out, a first offender then took his frustrations out on his partner.

Lewis Lees, 23, shouted and swore into her face while standing directly in front of her, making her feel “intimidated and scared”.

After their relationship came to an end she reported the matter to police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lees appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour in Main Street, Bainsford, on August 7, 2022.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Clarke said: “The accused and the woman had been in a relationship for 11 months. On the evening in question they were out in Falkirk and the accused had consumed a vast quantity of alcohol.

"She had also been drinking but believes she had been sober. They went to Temple nightclub and the accused, having become more intoxicated, has been asked to leave by security staff and removed from the venue.

"While outside the venue she was attempting to calm him down and they left together. They have walked off into the main street and the accused then began to take his frustrations out on her and started shouting and swearing at her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was shouting directly in her face while standing in front of her, which made her feel intimidated and scared. She has called out to him attempting to calm him down, but he continued to shout and swear.

"Her friends ask her if she was okay and he has then been apologetic to her. They both went to her home address and the accused as stayed there.”

The court heard the woman did not initially go to the police about the matter, but when their relationship came to an end she reported the incident.

Lynn Swann, defence solicitor, said: “They had been on a works night out. Things had been sorted out after this and the got on. The relationship is now over. It’s his first offence and he tell me it will be his last because he has not enjoyed having to come to court.”

The court heard Lees, 0/3 40 Castlefern Road, Rutherglen, had been of good behaviour since committing the offence.