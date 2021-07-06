Work starts on new £3500 Bonnybridge mural, but final appearance remains 'secret'

The first splashes of paint will be applied to the side of the village’s Co-op store today (Tuesday), however, the team behind the project are keeping the finer details under wraps for the moment.

The idea was suggested last year by Greenhill Historical Society (GHS) member Paul Cortopassi, who felt a mural would help to brighten up the area and celebrate its rich heritage.

Having shared photographs of Glasgow murals superimposed onto the vacant space in Bonnybridge, Paul received nothing but positive feedback from the community.

Provost Billy Buchanan and Greenhill Historical Society members began a fundraising campaign to pay for a new Bonnybridge mural on the gable end of the village's Co-op store in 2020. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A well-supported fundraising campaign, backed by Provost Billy Buchanan among others, enabled GHS to put the wheels in motion and secure the services of Edinburgh-based Spectrum Arts.

The group is now setting out to create a large-scale masterpiece depicting the village’s proud past.

Paul said: “The first step will be to paint the gable end wall a background colour.

“Later on tonight the artists will project a schematic onto the wall so they know what it’s going to look like. From tomorrow, depending on the weather, they’ll start painting.

“It’s currently a secret but it’ll involve part of Bonnybridge’s history. It’s a major part of its history.

“We got a grant from the Falkirk Community Schools Charity of £2000 and Billy Buchanan put up about £1500 from different sources.

“Billy arranged the cherry picker and worked with the Co-op. I would like to thank him for all the work he’s done for us. Without him, this wouldn’t happen.”

Paul and his fellow GHS members have a proven record of helping to produce artwork dedicated to Bonnybridge’s heritage.

Previously, the society organised a fundraising drive to recreate the giant Smith and Wellstood mural – the biggest outdoor mural in the UK at one time.

It received such massive support that the money was raised in just a few months for a replica mural on Bonnybridge Community Centre.

GHS also developed 16 historical panels that tell stories of the area’s history over the years, plus public artwork recalling the Roman influence on Bonnybridge.

