Appearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, November 16, Lewis Grant was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison with a further three years extended sentence.

He was convicted of a number of serious offences including rape, sexual assault and assault at the High Court in Stirling on Thursday, September 22, following a police investigation. The offences took place between April 2011 and December, 2019 in Dumfries, Musselburgh and the Stirling area.

Police have praised the bravery and courage of the women who came forward to give evidence which play a vital part in putting Grant away.

Lewis Grant was sent to prison for his crimes

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “Lewis Grant is a dangerous man who carried out these terrible crimes over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“His victims were incredibly brave to come forward and report Grant, then give evidence in court. Our thoughts remain with these women and I hope that today’s sentencing will give them some comfort and help them move forward.