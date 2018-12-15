Woman whose dogs were starved is hit with five year court ban

A Cumbernauld woman who failed to provide proper food or vet care for two starving dogs has been banned from owning animals for five years.

Rose Galbraith Innes (48) pled guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Toby, a spaniel, and Scamp, a crossbreed, under Section 19 of the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

SSPCA inspectors became involved after concerns about the dogs’ condition were raised by a member of the public in December 2017,

SSPCA Inspector Emma Sergeant said: “After we opened our investigation we tried our best to work with the accused, but were denied entry to her house.

“Innes eventually took Toby and Scamp to a veterinary practice and upon inspection both were given a body score of 2/9 with their hips, bones and spine clearly prominently protruding.

“Innes was given clear feeding advice by the vet, and the practice raised concerns with us about the conditions of both animals.

“She failed to show for a follow-up appointment later that month, leaving the Scottish SPCA with no choice but to secure a warrant to remove the dogs from her care.

“At the time they were removed Toby and Scamp were malnourished and severely underweight”.

She added: “Toby and Scamp were both taken to our animal rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire.

“Sadly, Scamp developed lameness in his right hind limb in October and scans revealed he had a tumour in his leg and malignant bone cancer which had spread.

“It is unlikely this was related to his physical condition and, as would have been the case if he were living in a domestic environment, he was put to sleep on welfare grounds in October.

“Thankfully, Toby has made a full recovery and following Innes’ sentencing he can now be rehomed.

“We welcome the lengthy ban given to Innes and it underlines that animal cruelty is unacceptable.”