Woman who died following disturbance in Forth Valley named
A woman who died following a disturbance at an address in Forth Valley on Tuesday morning has been named.
Police Scotland have confirmed 54-year-old Michele Rutherford, from the Stirling area, died following the incident at a property in Craighall Street in Stirling.
Officers had been called to the supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7. Michele was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died. Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.
A 32-year-old woman was charged in connection with the death and serious assaults, and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 9.
Detective Inspector Scott Roxburgh said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Michele’s loved ones at this time, along with everyone else involved in this incident.”