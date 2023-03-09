Police have confirmed the name of the woman who died in the incident.

Police Scotland have confirmed 54-year-old Michele Rutherford, from the Stirling area, died following the incident at a property in Craighall Street in Stirling.

Officers had been called to the supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults shortly after 11am on Tuesday, March 7. Michele was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died. Two other women, aged 29 and 58, were injured in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 32-year-old woman was charged in connection with the death and serious assaults, and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Thursday, March 9.